CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF VACANCY  CALL FOR APPLICATIONS  COMMUNITY SERVICES COMMISSION  MEMBER AT-LARGE

NOTICE OF VACANCY
CALL FOR APPLICATIONS
COMMUNITY SERVICES COMMISSION
MEMBER AT-LARGE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Chino is currently accepting applications from interested residents to fill a Member At-Large position on the Community Services Commission for a three-year term ending on June 30, 2025.
The Community Services Commission meetings are held on the fourth Mondays of each month. The Community Services Commission acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council on issues that will contribute to improving the quality of life in the City. These issues are focused in the areas of recreation, parks and open space, and human services.
Applicants must be residents of the City of Chino and must submit a completed application form. Applications are available on the City’s website at www.cityofchino.org/commissions or by visiting the City Clerk's office on the second floor of City Hall, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, August 19, 2022, by 5:30 p.m.
For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (909) 334-3306 or by email at cityclerk@cityofchino.org.
Publish: August 6 and 13, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 424-22
