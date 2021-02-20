EBI CONSULTING - PUBLIC NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a new telecommunications tower facility located at 15527 Live Oak Road (33.9717, -117.7436), Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, California 91709. The new facility will consist of a 50-foot mono-eucalyptus telecommunications tower. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6121000586 - MRH EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (785) 760-5938.
