NATIONWIDE - NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No.: 22-0069 Loan No.: *******414 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/22/2007 AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States (payable to Attorney Lender Services, Inc.) will be held by the duly appointed Trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: MILTON BONOAN, A SINGLE MAN AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 25% INTEREST AND ZENAIDA B. BONOAN, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 50% INTEREST AND ALEXANDER B. BONOAN, A SINGLE MAN, AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 25% INTEREST, ALL AS TENANTS IN COMMON Trustee: ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. Recorded 03/29/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0194790 in book --, page -- of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN BERNARDINO County, California, Date of Sale: 08/29/2022 at 01:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main (south) entrance to the City of Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave., Chino, CA. Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $375,028.91 estimated - as of date of first publication of this Notice of Sale The purported property address is: 16084 PRESTWICKE WAY CHINO HILLS, CA 91709 A.P.N.: 1027-561-59-0-000 The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county wherein the real property is located and more than three (3) months have elapsed since such recordation. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Trustee's Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. If the sale occurs after 1/1/2021, the sale may not be final until either 15 or 45 days after the sale date - see Notice to Tenant. Further, no TDUS can be issued until the sale is final. Your bid is subject to being over bid by the Tenant or "eligible bidder" after the sale and if your bid is over bid, your only remedy is to the refund of your actual bid amount without interest or payment of any other costs, expenses or funds of any kind or nature incurred by the initial successor bidder. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet website www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, 22-0069 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (916) 939-0772, or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 22-0069 to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or "eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 07/21/2022 ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. KAREN TALAFUS, ASSISTANT SECRETARY 5120 E. La Palma Avenue, #209 Anaheim, CA 92807 Phone: 714-695-6637 This office is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. NPP0414391 To: CHINO CHAMPION 08/06/2022, 08/13/2022, 08/20/2022
Publish: August 6, 13, 20, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 423-22
