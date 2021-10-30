EBI Consulting - Public notice

DISH Wireless LLC is proposing to install new wireless telecommunications
antennas on an existing transmission tower located off Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA, approximately 575 feet southeast of the intersection with Avenida de Portugal. The new facility will consist of the collocation of antennas at a top height of 66 feet above ground level on the 140-foot structure. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending such comments to: Project 6121008072 - MW EBI Consulting,
6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York,
PA 17403, or via telephone at (678)
481-6555.
Publish: October 30 , 2021
Chino Valley Champion 538-21
