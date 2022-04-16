CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE  ADOPTION OF CITY OF CHINO HILLS ORDINANCE NO. 381

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADOPTION OF

CITY OF CHINO HILLS

ORDINANCE NO. 381

        NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on April 12, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 381 entitled:

        AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING CHAPTER 1.14 AND ADOPTING A NEW, REVISED CITY COUNCIL ELECTORAL DISTRICT MAP

        The Ordinance amends Chapter 1.14, City Council Electoral Systems, in its entirety, adopting new district boundaries for the Chino Hills City Council.

        Ordinance No. 381 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:

      Ayes:   Marquez, Rogers, Bennett, Johsz,

                   Moran                       

      Noes:    None

      Absent: None

        A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 381 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.

DATED:  April 13, 2022                                  

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

Saturday, April 16, 2022

POSTED ON WEBSITE:

Tuesday, April 13, 2022

Chino Valley Champion 218-22

