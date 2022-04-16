CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE  ADOPTION OF CITY OF CHINO HILLS ORDINANCE NO. 381

PUBLIC NOTICE
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 381
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on April 12, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 381 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING CHAPTER 1.14 AND ADOPTING A NEW, REVISED CITY COUNCIL ELECTORAL DISTRICT MAP
The Ordinance amends Chapter 1.14, City Council Electoral Systems, in its entirety, adopting new district boundaries for the Chino Hills City Council.
Ordinance No. 381 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Marquez, Rogers, Bennett, Johsz,
Moran
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 381 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: April 13, 2022
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, April 16, 2022
POSTED ON WEBSITE:
Tuesday, April 13, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 218-22
