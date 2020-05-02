CHINO VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT - NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS INVITING PROPOSALS

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS INVITING PROPOSALS
UPDATED
Notice is hereby given that the Chino Valley Independent Fire District (hereinafter referred to as District), with an Administrative Office at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 (hereinafter referred to as Administrative Office), is inviting sealed bids as follows:
Bid No. 20-01
Fire Station 66 Remodel
The District is soliciting bids for the remodeling of the crew bathroom and the replacement of flooring at Fire Station 66 (13707 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills). Due to unforeseen circumstances the date to receive the sealed bids has changed from May 6, 2020, to June 3, 2020 by 4:00 pm, local time. Interested parties may obtain additional information from the District’s Administrative Office or by visiting the District’s website: www.cvifd.org.
Publish May 2 and May 16, 2020 255-20
