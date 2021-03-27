CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING
On April 6, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., the Chino City Council will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, for consideration of the following project which is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act per section 15061(b)(3) guidelines:
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2021-005
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CHAPTER 8.75 TO THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE, REGULATING THE PARKING AND STORGAE OF HISTORICAL VEHICLES, AND AMENDING CHAPTER 10.30 TO ALLOW FOR THE PARKING AND STORAGE OF PERSONAL-USE COMMERCIAL VEHICLES.
The City has experienced an increase in demand from its residents for the parking and storage of historical and personal-use commercial vehicles in certain residential neighborhoods. The City desires to accommodate this increased demand while at the same time preserving the quality of life and character of existing residential neighborhoods to the greatest extent practical and limiting the negative impacts associated with the parking and storage of historical and personal-use commercial vehicles in residential neighborhoods.
All supporting documentation is available for review in the Development Services Department at Chino City Hall. Written comments concerning the above listed ordinance will be accepted through April 6, 2021, 5:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the Development Services Department at (909) 334-3308.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending item, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: March 27, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 144-21
