CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTATION FOR CALCULATION OF ARTICLE XIII B APPROPRIATIONS LIMITS AND PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the documentation used to calculate the City of Chino Hills appropriations limits for the Fiscal Year 2021-22, in accordance with Article XIII B of the State of California’s Constitution, is available for public inspection.
The documentation will be made available for public review on Monday, May 24, 2021, electronically via this link https://www.chinohills.org/DocumentCenter/View/23823/Appropriations-Limits-FY-21-22 or by appointment at the Office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, and thereafter Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling (909) 364-2620 to schedule an appointment.
The City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adopting the appropriations limits during their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. remotely through Zoom and broadcast live on the City's website, pursuant to Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above-described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to participate in this meeting remotely by entering the Meeting ID 861 9735 1711 in the Zoom application or by phone at 1-669-900-6833. Please review the Agenda for further instructions. The Agenda, staff report, and corresponding documents will be posted to the City's website at www.chinohills.org/agendas, no later than 72 hours prior to the meeting. While the City does not expect there to be any changes to the above process for participating in this meeting, if there is a change, the City will post the information as soon as possible to the City's website. If desired, you may submit your comments by email no later than 5:30 p.m. on the meeting day to cityclerk@chinohills.org or call the City Clerk's Office at (909) 364-2621.
Comments that you want read aloud to the Council will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words). Comments received after the deadline will be made a part of the record on the next business day.
In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, please contact the City Clerk’s office at the number and email above.
Dated: May 19, 2021
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
