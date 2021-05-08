CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., telephonically through Zoom and broadcast live on the City's website, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020, to consider the following Ordinance:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING ORDINANCE NOS. 327 AND 359 TO AUTHORIZE DELINQUENT CHARGES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICES TO CONSTITUTE A LIEN UPON THE REAL PROPERTY SERVED AND FINDING PROPOSED ACTION EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT
WHEREAS, on March 4, 2020, the Governor proclaimed a State of Emergency relating to the coronavirus identified as COVID-19 and the worldwide spread of a new disease against which most people do not have immunity; and
WHEREAS, the Director of Emergency Services of the City of Chino Hills did proclaim the existence of a local emergency within the City on the 16th day of March, 2020, and the City Council ratified that emergency on the 17th day of March, 2020, and such emergency continues to this date; and
WHEREAS, Governor Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-29-20 on March 17, 2020, and Section 3 of the order provided in relevant part:
“Notwithstanding any other provision of state or local law (including, but not limited to, the Bagley-Keene Act or the Brown Act), and subject to the notice and accessibility requirements set forth below, a local legislative body or state body is authorized to hold public meetings via teleconferencing and to make public meetings accessible telephonically or otherwise electronically to all members of the public seeking to observe and to address the local legislative body or state body.”
WHEREAS, notice has been provided per California Constitution Article XIIID, Section 6(a)(1) and Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-29-20, and the required public hearing held at which time oral and written presentations were made and received.
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS DOES HEREBY ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. Findings. The City Council finds and declares as follows:
- On May 22, 2018, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 327 setting the amount of water rates and charges pursuant to Health & Safety Code Section 5471, et seq.
- On May 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 359 setting the amount of wastewater rates and charges pursuant to Health & Safety Code Section 5471, et seq.
- The City Council wishes to amend Ordinance No. 327 to authorize delinquent charges for water services, together with all penalties thereon, to constitute a lien upon the real property served when such liens are recorded as required by law.
- The City Council wishes to amend Ordinance No. 359 to authorize delinquent charges for wastewater services, together with all penalties thereon, to constitute a lien upon the real property served when such liens are recorded as required by law.
- On May 25, 2021, the City Council conducted a duly noticed public hearing and considered all written and oral evidence and testimony provided. Notice of the public hearing was published at least once each week for two weeks prior to the hearing in the Chino Hills Champion newspaper. The first notice was published on May 8, 2021, and the second notice was published on May 15, 2021.
SECTION 2. Ordinance No. 327 is hereby amended to add thereto a section 2.5 to read as set forth below. No other changes are made to Ordinance 327 which remains in full force and effect.
“SECTION 2.5. DELINQUENT CHARGES AND PENALTIES; LIENS. Delinquent charges for water services and all penalties thereon, when recorded as required by law, shall constitute a lien upon the real property served. A lien shall continue until the charge and all penalties thereon are fully paid or the property sold.”
SECTION 3. Ordinance No. 359 is hereby amended to add thereto a section 2.5 to read as set forth below. No other changes are made to Ordinance 359 which remains in full force and effect.
“SECTION 2.5. DELINQUENT CHARGES AND PENALTIES; LIENS. Delinquent charges for wastewater services and all penalties thereon, when recorded as required by law, shall constitute a lien upon the real property served. A lien shall continue until the charge and all penalties thereon are fully paid or the property sold.”
SECTION 4. CEQA Exemption. The City Council finds and determines that this ordinance is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (California Public Resources Code §§ 21000, et seq. (“CEQA”)) for the following reasons: (1) it will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15060(c)(2)), (2) there is no possibility that the ordinance may have a significant effect on the environment (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15061(b)(3), and (3) the ordinance does not constitute a “project” as defined in the CEQA Guidelines (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15378).
SECTION 5. Inconsistencies. Upon the effective date of this Ordinance, the provisions hereof shall supersede any inconsistent or conflicting provisions of the San Bernardino County Code as the same were adopted by reference by City Ordinance Nos. 91-01 and 92-02. Any provision of the Chino Hills Municipal Code (CHMC) or appendices thereto inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance, to the extent of such inconsistences and no further, is hereby repealed or modified to that extent necessary to effect the provisions of this Ordinance.
SECTION 6. Interpretation. This Ordinance must be broadly construed in order to achieve the purposes stated in this Ordinance. It is the City Council’s intent that the provisions of this Ordinance be interpreted or implemented by the City and others in a manner that facilitates the purposes set forth in this Ordinance.
SECTION 7. Effect of Repeal. Repeal of any provision of the CHMC does not affect any penalty, forfeiture, or liability incurred before, or preclude prosecution and imposition of penalties for any violation occurring before this Ordinance’s effective date. Any such repealed part will remain in full force and effect for sustaining action or prosecuting violations occurring before the effective date of this Ordinance.
SECTION 8. Effect of Invalidation. If this entire Ordinance or its application is deemed invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, any repeal or amendment of the CHMC or other City Ordinance by this Ordinance will be rendered void and cause such previous CHMC provision or other City Ordinance to remain in full force and effect for all purposes.
SECTION 9. Preservation. Repeal or amendment of any previous Code Sections does not affect any penalty, forfeiture, or liability incurred before, or preclude prosecution and imposition of penalties for any violation occurring before this Ordinance's effective date. Any such repealed part will remain in full force and effect for sustaining action or prosecuting violations occurring before the effective date of this Ordinance.
SECTION 10. Severability. If any part of this Ordinance or its application is deemed invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, the City Council intends that such invalidity will not affect the effectiveness of the remaining provisions or applications and, to this end, the provisions of this Ordinance are severable.
SECTION 11. Certification. The City Clerk is directed to certify the passage and adoption of this Ordinance; cause it to be entered into the City of Chino Hills’s book of original ordinances; make a note of the passage and adoption in the records of this meeting; and, within fifteen (15) days after the passage and adoption of this Ordinance, cause it to be published or posted in accordance with California law.
SECTION 12. Effective Date. This Ordinance will take effect on the 30th day following its final passage and adoption.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711
If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, then use the drop down menu and click on "rename" to rename yourself to be anonymous.
Or join by phone: 1-669-900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 861 9735 1711
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen unless you first dial *67 before dialing the number as shown above. Contact the City Clerk’s office if you need help with this option.
To give the City Clerk adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments prior to 5:30 p.m. via email to cityclerk@chinohills.org; or if you are unable to email, please call the City Clerk's Office at (909) 364-2624 by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
If you wish to have your comments read to the Council Members during the hearing, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR PUBLIC COMMENT ON DELIQUENT CHARGES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICES". Comments that you want read to the Council will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to Council and not read at the meeting will be distributed to the Council prior to the meeting. Please be advised that pursuant to the Executive Order, and to ensure the health and safety of the public, the Council Chambers will not be open for the meeting.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the Council Members meeting, please contact the City Clerk, (909) 364-2624 within 48 hours of the meeting.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION may be obtained from the Finance Department at (909) 364-2640, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
S/ Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
DATED: May 6, 2021
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 231-21
