SE NOTIFICA POR LA PRESENTE que las siguientes personas han sido nominadas para los cargos designados para ser ocupados en las Elecciones Municipales Generales que se celebrarán en la Ciudad de Chino Hills el martes 8 de noviembre de 2022.
Para el miembro del Concejo Municipal, Distrito 1 (Término de cuatro años) vote por no más de uno:
Ray Marquez
Jason Zhang
Eddie Wong
Waimin (Norman) Liu
Para el miembro del Concejo Municipal, Distrito 2 (Término de cuatro años) vote por no más de uno:
Peter J. Rogers
Para el miembro del Concejo Municipal, distrito 4 (Término de cuatro años) vote por no más de uno:
Diego Fernandez
Brian Johsz
FECHA: 18 de agosto de 2022
s/CHERYL BALZ, SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL
PUBLICAR: Sábado, 3 de septiembre de 2022
Publish: September 3, 2022-08-31 Chino Valley Champion 491-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.