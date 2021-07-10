CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO ORDER IMPROVEMENTS FOR ASSESSMENT DISTRICT NOS. 75-1, 75-2, 76-1, 76-2, 83-2, and 2002-1 IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING ACT OF 1972.
WHEREAS, the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972 requires that, each year, the City Council consider proposed assessments and hold a public hearing prior to adopting said assessments.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Chino as follows:
Section 1. The City Council intends to levy and collect assessments within Assessment District Nos. 75-1, 75-2, 76-1, 76-2, 83-2 and 2002-1 during fiscal year 2021-22. The areas of land to be assessed are located in the City of Chino, County of San Bernardino.
Section 2. The improvements to be made in these assessment districts are generally described as follows: maintenance of all streetlights and common landscaping as identified in the Engineer's Report, with the replacement of landscaping as needed.
Section 3. In accordance with this Council's Resolution No. 2021-039 directing the filing of an annual report, the Engineer of Work has filed with the City Clerk the report required by the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972. All interested persons are referred to that report for a full and detailed description of the improvements, the boundaries of the assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the assessment district.
Section 4. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the question of the levy of the proposed assessment. Said hearing will be held in the Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California.
Section 5. The City Clerk is authorized and directed to give notice of said hearing as required by the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972.
Angela Robles
City Clerk
Publish: July 10, 2021
July 17, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 312-21
