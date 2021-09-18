CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF CHINO
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG-CV)
SUBSTANTIAL AMENDMENT TO THE
ONE-YEAR ACTION PLAN (FY 2019-2020)
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Chino will hold a public hearing on October 5, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA. Action will be taken to amend the FY 2019-2020 One-Year Action Plan for the use of U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to include Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Funding.
In response to the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19) the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) notified the City of Chino that it will receive an allocation of $787,859 to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19). This allocation was authorized by the CARES Act, Public Law 116-136, which was signed by President Trump on March 27, 2020, to respond to the growing effects of this historic public health crisis.
This Substantial Amendment details the proposed transfer of unexpended CDBG-CV3 funds from Community Services Department Extended Camp Scholarship Program which was closed due to Chino Valley Schools returning to in-person learning. The CDBG-CV3 remaining funds ($41,580) will be transferred to the following eligible project/activity:
Homework Success Program - provides one-on-one and small group tutoring to low-income families to assist children experiencing learning lost due to the pandemic. The program is offered after school Monday through Thursday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Carolyn Owens Community Center.
Pursuant to federal regulations, every CDBG activity must meet the requirements for one of the national objectives: 1) benefit low- and moderate-income persons; 2) prevent or eliminate slum or blight; 3) or meet an urgent need that poses a serious or immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community.
For CDBG-CV3 funding under FY 2019-2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act, may provide a 5‑day notice/comment period of a proposed change beginning April 22, 2020, as allowed under a HUD waiver. This includes any new activities proposed.
The Substantial Amendment to the One-Year Action Plan for FY 2019-2020 is made available for a 5‑day citizen review from September 20, 2021, to September 24, 2021.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to participate and, if desired, express their views. Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through October 5, 2021, at 5:30 pm or at the hearing.
Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Pat Cacioppo, Management Assistant, Development Services Department, at (909) 334-3355, or via email at pcacioppo@cityofchino.org.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish Date: September 18, 2021
