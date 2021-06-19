CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2021-009

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-009
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN THE CITY OF CHINO AND LOYOLA PROPERTIES 1, L.P., A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AND RONALD C. PIETERSMA AND KRISTINE B. PIETERSMA, TRUSTEES OF THE PIETERSMA FAMILY TRUST, DATED FEBRUARY 15, 1992.
Ordinance No. 2021-009 consists of an approval of a Development Agreement between the City of Chino and Loyola Properties 1, L.P., a California Limited Partnership and Ronald C. Pietersma and Kristine B. Pietersma, Trustees of the Pietersma Family Trust.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2021-009 was approved by the Chino City Council on June 15, 2021 by the following votes:
AYES: Pocock, Lucio, Comstock, Flores, Ulloa
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: June 19, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 309-21
