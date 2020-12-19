CITY OF CHINO POLICE DEPARTMENT

On 05-12-20, Chino Police Officers reported to the 3800 block of Grand Avenue reference a found property report. Upon arrival, officers located of various items consisting of laptop computers, headphones and miscellaneous auto parts. Inquiries about the property can be made by contacting Chino Police Department’s Evidence Unit at (909) 334-3233 reference Case Number 20-03302.
Chino Valley Champion 613-20
