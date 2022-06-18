CITY OF CHINO - ATTENTION CITY OF CHINO RESIDENTS

ATTENTION CITY OF CHINO RESIDENTS
On June 7, 2022, the Chino Council Adopted Resolution 2022-037 declaring Level 1 and Level 2 Water Supply Shortages. Water use restrictions, which include but are not limited to the following, are effective immediately:
-Irrigate only on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. for no longer than 15 minutes per station.
-Washing down hard or paved surfaces is prohibited at all times, except when necessary to alleviate safety or sanitary hazards.
-Restaurants are prohibited from serving water to their customers, except when specifically requested.
-Irrigation of non-functional turf (solely ornamental and not used for human recreation purposes or for civic or community events) with potable water at commercial, industrial, and institutional sites is prohibited, except as may be needed to the extent necessary to ensure the health of trees and other perennial non-turf plantings or to the extent necessary to address an immediate health and safety need.
Please call the City’s Water Conservation hotline at (909) 334-3282 to receive more information about water conservation or to report prohibited water use. For a full list of level 1 and level 2 water conservation measures, visit the City webpage at www.cityofchino.org/waterconservation. Also, visit the following websites to learn more about saving water, water saving programs and rebates:
https://www.ieua.org/water-saving-tips/
Publish: June 18, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 333-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.