CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF  PROPOSED ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 27, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of a proposed Ordinance entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING MUNICIPAL CODE SECTIONS 2.44.160 AND 2.44.190 REQUIRING CITY COUNCIL REVIEW OF NECESSITY FOR CONTINUING LOCAL EMERGENCY EVERY SIXTY DAYS.
The proposed Ordinance amends Municipal Code Sections 2.44.160 and 2.44.190 requiring City Council review of necessity for continuing local emergency every 60 days.
A copy of the proposed Ordinance was made available for public review on Thursday, May 7, 2020, electronically via this link https://publicportal.chinohills.org/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=333194&dbid=0&repo=CoCH or by appointment at the Office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, and thereafter Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling (909) 364-2620 to schedule an appointment.
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen.
Or join by phone: *67 1-669-900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 861 9735 1711
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
DATED: May13, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 16, 2020 274-20
