DAILY JOURNAL - NOTICE OF HEARING

NOTICE OF HEARING
A PUBLIC HEARING HAS BEEN SCHEDULED BEFORE THE
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY ZONING ADMINISTRATOR
TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING APPLICATION:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zoning Administrator of the County of San Bernardino, at its regular meeting on Thursday, March 24, 2022, will conduct a public hearing to consider the following described application:
Proposal: MAJOR REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION FOR A LAND USE MODIFICATION TO ALLOW A LICENSED RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITY FOR EIGHTEEN (18) DISABLED PERSONS IN AN EXISTING SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE ON 1.58 ACRES LOCATED AT 3408 CHINO AVENUE WITHIN THE SINGLE RESIDENTIAL – 1 ACRE MINIMUM LOT SIZE (RS-1) ZONING DISTRICT; 4th SUPERVISORIAL DISTRICT; APN: 1019-311-25 PROJECT NUMBER: PRAR-2021-00003
Project#: PRAR-2021-00003. Date filed: November 19, 2021
Applicant: Steven Martinson
Environmental Determination: A finding of exemption will be considered for compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act.
Time and Place of Hearing: 9:00 a.m. or thereafter. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions issued by the California Department of Public Health, the Governor’s Executive Order and Office, there will be no physical location available for this hearing. However, you may observe the hearing and offer public comment by participating remotely via phone at +1 (224) 501-3412 and/or computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/450876549 . Enter Access Code 450-876-549 to join.
If you are an individual with a disability and have a request for a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the public hearing, requests should be made through the Planning Division at least three (3) business days prior to the meeting. The Planning Division’s telephone number is (909) 387-8311.
Hearing Participation: Any person affected by this application may submit their concerns in writing prior to the hearing or participate remotely, via the phone number and or link provided above, and be heard in support of or in opposition to the proposal at the time of the hearing.
If you challenge any decision regarding the above proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing. Due to time constraints and the number of persons wishing to give oral testimony, time restrictions may be placed on oral testimony at the public hearing regarding this proposal. You may wish to make your comments in writing to assure that you are able to express yourself adequately.
The proposed project application and environmental finding may be viewed upon request. To assure that someone will be available to assist you; staff requests that you call the Planning Division at (909) 387-8311 to set a time to review the documents. NOTE: The Zoning Administrator in its deliberation could approve an alternative proposal for the above Project.
3/19/22
CNS-3565392#
Publish: March 19, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 166-22
