CITY OF CHINO - PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
CITY OF CHINO
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)
APPLICANT PRESENTATION MEETING
The City of Chino Community Services Commission will hold a public hearing regarding the 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. The hearing is scheduled for Monday, January 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Chino City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino. The purpose of the meeting is to receive presentations from applicants seeking 2022-2023 CDBG funding and to review needs and past performance. For planning purposes, the City anticipates receiving approximately $580,000 in federal funds for the 2022-2023 program year, although the actual amount has not been determined. Award amounts are typically announced in April of each year and may be available during the next public hearing.
The public meeting is part of the citizen participation process of the CDBG program that is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The City’s CDBG 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan is available for review at the City of Chino, Development Services Department, City Hall, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino or on the city website www.cityofchino.org.
The City encourages citizen participation in the CDBG process. If you are unable to attend the hearing, written comments will be accepted up to the date of the Commission hearing. For more information regarding the CDBG program, please contact Pat Cacioppo, Management Assistant, Development Services Department, at (909) 334-3355 or at pcacioppo@cityofchino.org.
Publish Date: January 8, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 14-22
