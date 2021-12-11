CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF FUNDS
Public Service Project Proposals
Community Development Block Grant
2022-2023 Program Year
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Chino Hills is making available applications for the 2022-23 CDBG program year. Pursuant to federal regulations, up to 15% of these funds may be eligible for public service projects that are new and/or expand priority community service needs. Any nonprofit public service organization, including faith-based organizations, meeting the federal guidelines, can submit a project funding application.
The primary purpose of CDBG is to improve communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and growing economic opportunities, principally for low and moderate-income people.
All proposed projects/programs must meet one of HUD’s national objectives as follows: 1) Benefit LOW and MODERATE INCOME persons and/or families; including abused children; elderly persons; battered spouses; homeless persons; severely disabled; illiterate persons; or migrant farm workers, or 2) Eliminate SLUMS or BLIGHT in a qualified area (for example, low/mod CDBG target area or the City’s Redevelopment Agency project area), or 3) address a particularly URGENT NEED (such as disaster assistance). All proposed projects must also meet an identified priority in Chino Hills’s 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan.
Applications will be accepted by the City of Chino Hills Community Services Department, located at 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA, 91709 beginning January 3, 2022 through January 20, 2022 on or before 5:00 p.m. For program requirements and application, visit the City’s website www.chinohills.org/CDBG/. For more information contact Alma Hernandez, Senior Management Analyst, (909) 364-2717.
e-mail: ahernandez@chinohills.org
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
December 11, 2021
January 8, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 614-21
