CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE AND CALL FOR APPLICATIONS  PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE AND CALL FOR APPLICATIONS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Chino is currently accepting applications from interested residents to serve on the Planning Commission. Three (3) seats on the Planning Commission will be appointed by the Mayor with the approval of the City Council. Each seat is for a term of four-years. The terms begin on January 1, 2022 (or upon appointment) and end January 1, 2026.
The Planning Commission meetings are held on the first and third Mondays of each month. The Planning Commission is responsible for reviewing new development applications to ensure consistency with City standards and policies and offer policy recommendations to the City Council on planning, land use, and development issues.
Applicants must be residents of the City of Chino and required to submit a completed city application form. Applications are available on the City’s website at www.cityofchino.org/commissions or by visiting the City Clerk's office on the second floor of City Hall, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, December 3, 2021, by 5:30 p.m.
For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (909) 334-3306 or by email at cityclerk@cityofchino.org.
Publish: November 20 and 27, 2021.
