IMPACT7G - PUBLIC NOTICE

T-Mobile intends to modify the telecommunications equipment collocated on the utility tower located at 13959 Fern Avenue, Chino, San Bernardino County, California 91710 & Latitude: 34-00-02.6 N, Longitude: 117-39-13.3 W. The height of the structure will be approximately 47.2 meters above ground level (260.0 meters above mean sea level). There is an existing FAA lighting requirement (red lights/beacons). Specific information regarding the project is available by calling Madeline Sarcone (515) 473-6256 during normal business hours. Any interested party may file comments within thirty days of this notice with Impact7G, Inc. at 9550 Hickman Road, Suite 105, Clive, IA 50325 on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. (A1186162). Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be provided to Impact7G, Inc. at 9550 Hickman Road, Suite 105, Clive, IA 50325.
Publish: March 20, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 139-21
