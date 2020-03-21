CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2020-007,  2020-008-, AND 2020-009

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION –
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-007,
2020-008-, AND 2020-009
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-007
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO AMENDING THE CITY OF CHINO’S FIREWORKS ORDINANCE, AT CHAPTER 8.12 OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-008
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO AMENDING PROVISIONS OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE, AT CHAPTERS 3.32.070 RELATING TO THE CITY’S PURCHASING PROCEDURES FOR PURCHASES OTHER THAN PUBLIC PROJECTS.
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-009
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO AMENDING PROVISIONS OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE, AT CHAPTERS 2.36 AND 2.38, RELATING TO THE CITY OF CHINO’S COMMUNITY SERVICES AND PLANNING COMMISSIONS
Ordinance Nos. 2020-007, 2020-008, and 2020-009 respectively repeal and/or amend existing Chino Municipal Code Sections pertaining to the City’s policies on fireworks stands (2020-007), the City’s current purchasing processes for repeat vendors (2020-008), qualifications to be appointed to a civil office, and selection processes/length of term for the Chino Community Services Commission (2020-009).
Adoption of Ordinance Nos. 2020-007, 2020-008, and 2020-009 was approved by the Chino City Council on March 17, 2020 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez
NOES: None.
ABSENT: None.
Angela Robles
City Clerk
Publish date: March 21, 2020 222-20
