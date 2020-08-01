PUBLIC NOTICE OF

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF

CITY OF CHINO HILLS ORDINANCE

        NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 11, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will meet telephonically through Zoom and broadcast live on the City's website, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020 to consider adoption of a proposed Ordinance entitled:

        AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, ADDING CHAPTER 10.36 TO IMPOSE VEHICLE WEIGHT LIMITATIONS ON CITY ROADS AND SUPERSEDE PRIOR PROHIBITION, AND DETERMINE THAT THE ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.

        The proposed Ordinance adds Municipal Code Section 10.36 to impose vehicle weight limitations on City roads and supersede prior prohibition and determine that the Ordinance is exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act.

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:

Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711  

If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, then use the drop down menu and click on "rename" to rename yourself to be anonymous.

Or join by phone: 1-669-900-6833

      Enter Meeting ID: 861 9735 1711

PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen unless you first dial *67 before dialing the number as shown above.  Contact the City Clerk’s office if you need help with this option.

        A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.

DATED:  July 29, 2020                                   

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

                  Saturday, August 1, 2020

Chino Valley Champion 396-20

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

