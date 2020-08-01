CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 11, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will meet telephonically through Zoom and broadcast live on the City's website, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020 to consider adoption of a proposed Ordinance entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, ADDING CHAPTER 10.36 TO IMPOSE VEHICLE WEIGHT LIMITATIONS ON CITY ROADS AND SUPERSEDE PRIOR PROHIBITION, AND DETERMINE THAT THE ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.
The proposed Ordinance adds Municipal Code Section 10.36 to impose vehicle weight limitations on City roads and supersede prior prohibition and determine that the Ordinance is exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act.
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: July 29, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, August 1, 2020
Chino Valley Champion 396-20
