CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 364
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 9, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 364 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS AMENDING TITLE 16 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE TO AMEND ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT REGULATIONS AND FINDING PROPOSED MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT 20MCA01 EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.
The Ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.02 General Provisions and Definitions, Chapter 16.10 Residential Districts, Chapter 16.13 Mixed Use District, and Appendix A Regulation of Uses by Zoning District to define terms related to “accessory dwelling units”, “accessory efficiency dwelling units”, and “junior accessory dwelling units”; specify the permissibility of accessory dwelling unit and junior accessory dwelling unit uses in the City’s zoning districts; and establish development standards regulating accessory dwelling unit and junior accessory dwelling unit uses within the City.
Ordinance No. 364 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Johsz, Marquez, Bennett, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 364 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: February 10, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 70-21
