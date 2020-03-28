CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF  ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE NO. 355

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 355
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 24, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 355 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING CHAPTER 16.34 PARKING AND LOADING OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE.
The Ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.34 Parking and Loading.
Ordinance No. 355 was adopted by the City Council by the following roll call vote:
Ayes: Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 355 is available for review by appointment in the office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling (909) 364-2620 to schedule an appointment.
DATED: March 25, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, March 28, 2020
233-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.