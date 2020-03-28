PUBLIC NOTICE OF

ADOPTION OF

CITY OF CHINO HILLS

ORDINANCE NO. 355

        NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 24, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 355 entitled:

        AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING CHAPTER 16.34 PARKING AND LOADING OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE.

        The Ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.34 Parking and Loading.

        Ordinance No. 355 was adopted by the City Council by the following roll call vote:

Ayes:     Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Moran, Rogers 

        Noes:    None

        Absent:  None

        A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 355 is available for review by appointment in the office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling (909) 364-2620 to schedule an appointment.

DATED:  March 25, 2020

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

                  Saturday, March 28, 2020

233-20

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF  ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE NO. 355

