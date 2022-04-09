CITY OF CHINO  - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Chino will conduct a public hearing pursuant to California Government Code Section 7070 on April 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers located at 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710 during which the City Council will consider an ordinance codifying a City of Chino Police Department policy as it pertains to the funding, acquisition, and/or use of military equipment as that term is defined in California Assembly Bill 481.
All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and express opinions and comments relating to this matter. Written comments concerning this matter may be submitted to the City Clerk at 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710 and by email at cityclerk@cityofchino.org. Written comments may also be submitted at the public hearing.
Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (909) 334-3306 if a reasonable accommodation in accordance with the American with Disabilities Act is needed. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the City to make reasonable arrangements.
Pursuant to California Government Code Section 7070 and Assembly Bill 481, the proposed policy that will be considered and discussed by the City Council is available for review on the City’s website at www.cityofchino.org/pdpolicy
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: April 9, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 206-22
