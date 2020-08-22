CITY OF CHINO - PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
CITY OF CHINO CITY COUNCIL
RESOLUTION NO. 2020-055
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, ORDERING THE ANNEXATION OF CERTAIN TERRITORY COMPRISING SITE APPROVAL 16-0671 (APN 1016-451-25, -26 AND -43) TO LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT NO. 2002‑1 (ANNEXATION/ZONE NO. 82).
The Chino City Council will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA, on September 1, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. to consider Resolution 2020-055, which orders the annexation of certain territory comprising Site Approval PL16‑0671 (APN 1016-451-25, -26 & -43) into the Landscape and Lighting District, Zone 82.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to participate and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through September 1, 2020, at 5:30 pm or at the hearing. Questions regarding this resolution may be directed to Sylvia Ramos, Management Analyst at (909) 334-3418 or via email at sramos@cityofchino.org.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: August 22, 2020
Chino Valley Champion 427-20
