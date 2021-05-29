Notice of Public Sale of Aircraft
Please be advised that the below described “Aircraft” will be auctioned to the highest bidder at a public sale to be held June 16, 2021 (“Sale Date”) at 12 pm at the premises of Zangeneh Aeronautics Consulting, Inc. (“Claimant”) at 8350 Kimball Avenue, Suite F340, Hangar 2, Chino, CA 91710.
The sale is being conducted to satisfy the lien for services and storage fees due Claimant pursuant to California Uniform Commercial Code Sections 7201-7210 et seq, California Code of Civil Procedure Sections 1208.61-1208.70 et seq and California Government Code section 6062 et seq.
The opening bid is $853,000.00, plus additional accrued interest, costs and late fees. The successful bidder must deliver cash or a cashier’s check payable to Claimant immediately upon conclusion of the sale, or the bid will be canceled. This amount will be increased daily by sale costs, fees, and related charges. Bidders should contact Claimant’s representative at 949.701.6383 prior to the auction to verify the opening bid.
The sale described herein shall be conducted without warranty or representation whatsoever concerning airworthiness, serviceability, current flight certification safety or any other aspect of the Aircraft.
All pre-auction questions may be directed to Zangeneh Aeronautics Consulting, Inc. (“Claimant”) at 949.701.6383. or at 909.606.1001.
“Aircraft”
N#727AH
MAKE: Boeing727-100
Publish: May 29, June 5, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 270-21
