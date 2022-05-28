NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
BUDGET ADOPTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 7:00 pm, in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills; to consider adopting a resolution, adopting a budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to comment by personal appearance at the public hearing or by written response, submitted at, or prior to the hearing. Please direct any correspondence to the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION may be obtained from the Finance Department at (909) 364-2640, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Dated: May 25, 2022
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 291-22
