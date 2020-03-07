Public notice of applications and enrollment for tow service for the City of Chino Hills. Applications will be accepted March 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020 and can be picked up and submitted to the Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709. Please contact Cpl. Seybert at 909-364-2000 with questions.
Publish: March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2020
191-20
