NOTICE OF 30-DAY PUBLIC REVIEW
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT
DRAFT FIVE-YEAR CONSOLIDATED PLAN (2020-2024), ANNUAL ACTION PLAN, AND ANALYSIS OF IMPEDIMENTS TO FAIR OUSING CHOICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Chino Hills has prepared its Draft 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan (ConPlan), Annual Action Plan(A/P), and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice (AI).
The Five Year ConPlan and A/P identify community development activities designed to address the needs of low and moderate-income persons in the City. The 2020 Annual Action Plan includes the proposed budget for CDBG funds, the Federal Application for Assistance, and a discussion of actions the City will undertake during the program year regarding homelessness and anti-poverty.
As an entitlement city through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the City must certify to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that it “…will affirmatively further fair housing …by conducting an analysis to identify impediments to fair housing choice within its jurisdiction, taking appropriate actions to overcome the effects of any impediments through the analysis, and maintaining records reflecting the analysis and actions in this regard.” The AI describes impediments to fair housing and actions the City can take to remove impediments.
Citizens and groups are encouraged to submit written or verbal comments on the ConPlan, A/P, or AI during the 30 day comment period that begins on March 16, 2020 and ends on April 14, 2020. Copies of the latest drafts of this document will be available for public review on the City’s website at www.chinohills.org/CDBG and City of Chino Hills. Community Services Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709.
Questions and written comments regarding the ConPlan, A/P, or AI may be addressed to the following: City of Chino Hills, Community Services Department, Attn: Alma Hernandez, Admin. Analyst II, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709, (909) 364-2717 or e-mail ahernandez@chinohills.org
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION may be obtained from Alma Hernandez, Administrative Analyst II, Community Services Department at (909) 364-2717, Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
March 14, 2020
March 28, 2020
