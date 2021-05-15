CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 368
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 11, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 368 entitled:
An Ordinance of the City of Chino Hills Adopting Specific Plan Amendment 19SPA01 to the Shoppes Specific Plan 04SP01 (Amendment No. 5 to Shoppes Specific Plan 04SP01) for transfer of 60 units from the Modified Vila Borba Tentative Map No. 16414 to the Shoppes II Mixed Use Site Located at the Southeast Corner of Shoppes Drive and City Center Drive
The Ordinance would allow a transfer 60 units from TTM 16414 to The Shoppes Specific Plan (Shoppes II) Mixed Use site which is subject to the standards and guidelines of The Shoppes Specific Plan (Shoppes II). This transfer of units would be conducted through a simultaneous General Plan Land Use change between TTM 16414 and The Shoppes II Mixed Use site, resulting in no net change in the number of units between the two sites. This transfer process is consistent with Measure U. Therefore, the proposed amendment, inclusive of the Modified Vila Borba Project (TTM 16414) and the 60-unit transfer to The Shoppes II Mixed Use site would not conflict with the CHMC or subdivision.
Ordinance No. 368 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Johsz, Marquez, Bennett, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 368 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: May 12, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 241-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.