NOTICE REQUESTING RESPONSE TO:
RFP#20207007 – City Owned and Operated Lighting Systems Maintenance Service Agreement - Multiple Year Contract
SCOPE OF WORK: Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to RFP #20207007. PROPOSALS DUE: 10:00 AM, April 22, 2020, electronically via the PlanetBids City of Chino portal: https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384 . Original Proposal Documents shall be mailed to: City of Chino, ATTN: Purchasing Division/Finance Department, 13220 Central Avenue, 2nd Floor, Chino, CA 91710. Mark Envelope: Proposal for: City Owned and Operated Lighting Systems Maintenance Service Agreement. BONDS: 10%Bid Bond. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor’s License “A” or “C-10”. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.
Publish: April 11, 18, 2020 240-20
