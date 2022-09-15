NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BERNARDO SANTOS JR. Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above named decedent, BERNARDO SANTOS JR., that all persons having claims against the decedent, BERNARDO SANTOS JR., are required to file them and mail or deliver a copy to JOHN SANTOS, as Trusted of The Bernardo Santos Jr., Trust, Dated March 17, 2011, wherein the decedent was the settlor, at 1365 W. Foothill Blvd., Suite 2, Upland, CA 91786, within the later of four months from the date of the first publication of this notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Section 19103 of the Probate Code. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Published: August 27, September 3, 10, 2022. Chino Valley Champion 466-22

