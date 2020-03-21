CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2020-006   ORDINANCE NO. 2020-006

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION –
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-006
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-006
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SELECTED PROVISIONS OF THE ZONING CODE (TITLE 20 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE) OF THE CITY OF CHINO. PL20-0013 (ZONE ORDINANCE AMENDMENT).
Ordinance No. 2020-006 (PL20-0013 - Zone Ordinance Amendment) will amend Title 20 (Zoning) of the Chino Municipal Code to modify and add to Chapter 20.04 (Residential Land Uses), Chapter 20.05 (Mixed Use Land Uses), Chapter 20.08 (Agriculture, Open Space and Public Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.09 (Overlay Districts), Chapter 20.11 (Accessory Structures), Chapter 20.14 (Residential Density Bonuses), Chapter 20.23 (Administration), and Chapter 20.24 (Glossary), to address 2019 housing-related legislation.
Adoption of Ordinance No. 2020-006 was approved by the Chino City Council on March 17, 2020 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez
NOES: None.
ABSENT: None.
Angela Robles
City Clerk
Publish date: March 21, 2020 223-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.