CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2022-007

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2022-007
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA APPROVING THE CHINO POLICE DEPARTMENT’S MILITARY EQUIPMENT USE POLICY
Ordinance No. 2022-007 consists of an approval of the Chino Police Department’s Military Equipment Policy required under Assembly Bill 481 to provide guidelines for the approval, acquisition, and reporting requirements of “military equipment” as that term is defined in Assembly Bill 481.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2022-007 was approved by the Chino City Council on April 19, 2022 by the following votes:
AYES: Lucio, Flores, Comstock, Pocock.
NOES: None
ABSENT: Ulloa.
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino. The Chino City Council will consider adoption of Ordinance No. 2022-007 on May 3, 2022.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: April 23, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 233-22
