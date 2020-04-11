CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DATE: Tuesday, April 21, 2020
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
PLACE: Via telephonically due to COVID-19 response efforts
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing at the time and place indicated above to consider Site Plan Review No. 15SPR04, Conditional Use Permit No. 15CUP04 First Amendment and Minor Variance No. 18MNV01.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant is proposing to modify Site Plan 15SPR04 and Conditional Use Permit 15CUP04 approval, by adding a second story of Sunday school classrooms to the multipurpose building, and slightly increasing the size of the Sanctuary and bookstore, totaling an increase of 6,185 square feet in buildings. The applicant is also requesting a reduction in the side yard setback from 15 feet to 9 feet to accommodate the proposed changes.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located at 14715 Peyton Drive, east side of Peyton Drive and north of Morningfield Drive.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN
A determination has been made that the proposed project has incorporated adequate mitigation and will not have a significant impact on the environment, and an Addendum to the Mitigated Negative Declaration and a Mitigation Monitoring Report Program adopted was prepared in accordance with Section 15164 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines and the City of Chino Hills Local Procedures for Implementing CEQA. The Mitigated Negative Declaration analyzed impacts to aesthetics, agriculture and forestry resources, greenhouse gas emissions, hydrology/water quality, land use and planning, mineral resources, population and housing, public services, recreation, and utilities and service systems and determined that impacts will be less than significant. With the incorporation of mitigation measures, impacts to biological resources, cultural resources, geology/soils, noise, and transportation/traffic will be less than significant. The project site is not present on any list of hazardous waste facilities sites pursuant to Government Code, Section 65962.5 (f). The proposed addendum, all documents referenced within the addendum and the project plans are available at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department at 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, California.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present at the public hearing and encouraged to give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Michael Hofflinger, Senior Planner, at mhofflinger@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2777.
DATED: April 7, 2020
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, April 11, 2020
