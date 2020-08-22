NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON INTENTION TO FORM COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2020-1 OF THE CITY OF CHINO (SERVICES) TO LEVY SPECIAL TAXES THEREIN
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 21, 2020, the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Chino (the “City”) adopted its Resolution No. 2020-051 (the “Resolution of Intention”), declaring its intention to form Community Facilities District No. 2020-1 of the City of Chino (Services) (“CFD No. 2020-1” or the “District”) pursuant to the Mello‑Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended (the “Act”) and to levy a special tax (the “Special Tax”) within CFD No. 2020-1 for the purpose of financing certain Services (defined below). CFD No. 2020-1 is proposed to have the boundaries depicted on the map therefor on file with the City Clerk.
Capitalized terms that are not otherwise defined herein shall have the respective meanings ascribed to them in the Resolution of Intention and the exhibits thereto.
The proposed Services include (i) maintenance of parks, parkways, park lighting, sidewalks, signage, landscaping in public areas, easements or right of way and open space; (ii) flood and storm protection services; (iii) the operation of storm drainage systems; (iv) maintenance of streets and roadways, traffic signals and street lighting; (v) graffiti and debris removal from public improvements; (vi) public safety services including police, fire protection and fire suppression; (vii) operation of library and recreation programs; (viii) operation of future museums and cultural facilities; and (ix) maintenance and operation of any real property or other tangible property with an estimated useful life of five or more years that is owned by the City of Chino. In addition to payment of the cost and expense of the forgoing services, proceeds of the special tax may be expended to pay “Administrative Expenses” as said term is defined in the Rate and Method (defined below) and to establish an operating reserve for the costs of services as determined by the CFD Administrator (as defined in the Rate and Method, defined below).
The Services listed herein are representative of the types of services authorized to be financed by CFD No. 2020-1. Detailed scope and limits of specific services will be determined as appropriate, consistent with the standards of the City. Addition, deletion or modification of descriptions of the Services may be made consistent with the requirements of the City Council, CFD No. 2020-1 and the Act.
The Resolution of Intention specifies the Rate and Method of Apportionment of Special Tax for CFD No. 2020-1 (the “Rate and Method”). The Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Maximum Special Tax for a Single Family Unit of Developed Property in CFD No. 2020-1 ranges from $223 per taxable unit with residential floor area of less than 1,050 square feet to $603 per taxable unit with a residential floor area of greater than 3,750 square feet. The Maximum Special Tax for an Apartment Unit of Developed Property in CFD No. 2020-1 ranges from $108 per taxable unit with residential floor area of less than 850 square feet to $138 per taxable unit with a residential floor area of greater than 1,050 square feet. The Maximum Tax on Non Residential Property in CFD No. 2020-1 is $1,450 per acre. The foregoing rates shall increase by an amount equal to the percentage change increase in the Consumer Price Index for the twelve month period ending in March of the prior Fiscal Year.
No Special Tax shall be levied on Approved Property or Undeveloped Property in CFD No. 2020-1.
To satisfy the Special Tax Requirement, CFD No. 2020-1 shall levy the Special Tax proportionately on each Assessor’s Parcel of Developed Property at up to 100% of the applicable Maximum Special Tax.
The foregoing is only a summary of the Resolution of Intention which is on file with the City Clerk. The full text of the Resolution of Intention should be referred to by any interested party for greater detail.
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2020, AT THE HOUR OF 7:00 P.M., OR AS SOON THEREAFTER AS SUCH MATTER CAN BE HEARD, AT A REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL TO BE HELD IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 13220 CENTRAL AVENUE, CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AT WHICH TIME THE CITY COUNCIL WILL HEAR ALL EVIDENCE AND TESTIMONY BY ALL INTERESTED PERSONS, PROPERTY OWNERS, VOTERS AND TAXPAYERS FOR OR AGAINST (1) THE ESTABLISHMENT OF CFD NO. 2020-1, (2) THE EXTENT OF CFD NO. 2020-1, (3) THE LEVY OF SPECIAL TAXES FOR CFD NO. 2020-1, (4) THE SERVICES TO BE PROVIDED WITHIN CFD NO. 2020-1, AND (5) ANY OTHER MATTERS AS SET FORTH IN THE RESOLUTION OF INTENTION.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE PROPOSED FORMATION OF THE COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT, INCLUDING PROPERTY OWNERS, TAXPAYERS AND REGISTERED VOTERS, MAY APPEAR AT THE HEARING AND PRESENT EVIDENCE AND TESTIMONY ORALLY OR IN WRITING FOR OR AGAINST ITEMS (1) THROUGH (5) ABOVE. EACH INDIVIDUAL WISHING TO SPEAK WILL BE LIMITED TO A THREE MINUTE ORAL PRESENTATION. ANY PROTEST PERTAINING TO THE REGULARITY OR SUFFICIENCY OF THE PROCEEDINGS RELATING TO THE PROPOSED ISSUES DESCRIBED IN ITEMS (1) THROUGH (5) ABOVE MUST BE IN WRITING AND SHALL CLEARLY STATE THE IRREGULARITIES OR DEFECTS TO WHICH OBJECTION IS MADE, AND SHALL BE FILED WITH THE CITY CLERK ON OR BEFORE THE TIME SET FOR THE HEARING. IF THE OWNERS OF ONE‑HALF (1/2) OR MORE OF THE AREA OF LAND WITHIN CFD NO. 2020-1 AND NOT EXEMPT FROM THE SPECIAL TAX FILE WRITTEN PROTESTS AGAINST ANY OF ITEMS (1) THROUGH (5) ABOVE, AND PROTESTS ARE NOT WITHDRAWN SO AS TO REDUCE THE VALUE OF THE PROTESTS TO LESS THAN A MAJORITY, THE CITY COUNCIL SHALL ABANDON THAT PORTION OF THE PROCEEDINGS PERTAINING TO SUCH ITEM(S) AND NO FURTHER PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO SUCH ITEM(S) SHALL BE TAKEN FOR A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM THE DATE OF THE DETERMINATION BY THE CITY COUNCIL. THE CITY COUNCIL MAY MODIFY THE PROCEEDINGS IF SUCH MAJORITY PROTESTS ARE ONLY AGAINST A SPECIFIED ISSUE.
UNDER THE ACT, THE CITY COUNCIL MAY EITHER CONCLUDE THE PUBLIC HEARING ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 OR MAY CONTINUE THE PUBLIC HEARING TO A LATER DATE IF THE COMPLEXITY OF THE PROPOSED DISTRICT OR THE NEED FOR PUBLIC PARTICIPATION REQUIRES ADDITIONAL TIME. IF THE CITY COUNCIL DETERMINES TO SUBMIT THE QUESTION OF LEVYING THE SPECIAL TAXES, AN ELECTION WILL BE HELD WITHIN CFD NO. 2020-1 TO APPROVE THE LEVY OF THE SPECIAL TAXES THEREIN. AT SUCH AN ELECTION, EACH LANDOWNER WITHIN CFD NO. 2020-1 SHALL BE ENTITLED TO CAST ONE VOTE FOR EACH ACRE OR PORTION THEREOF OWNED WITHIN CFD NO. 2020-1. FOR THE PROPOSITION TO BE ADOPTED, TWO‑THIRDS OF THE VOTES CAST ON EACH PROPOSITION AT THE ELECTION MUST FAVOR PASSAGE.
INQUIRIES
The full text of the Resolution of Intention may be obtained from the person specified below. For any questions relating to the proceedings, or any particulars, please contact the following designated person:
Angela Robles
City Clerk
City of Chino
13220 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Phone: (909) 334-3250
Publish: August 22, 2020 Angela Robles
CITY CLERK OF CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA
