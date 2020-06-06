CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Chino City Council will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, at their regular council meeting on June 16, 2020 at 7 p.m., for the purpose of updating the fee schedule associated with the services provided by Inland Valley Humane Society pursuant to Chino Municipal Code Section 3.50.030.
Comments may be 1) submitted in writing to the Administration Department (located at 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710) and received prior to 5:30 p.m. on June 16, 2020, 2) by sending electronic comments via email to CityClerk@cityofchino.org, or 3) made orally at the public hearing. For information prior to the public hearing, please contact the Administration Department at (909) 334-3304.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: June 6, 2020 and June 13, 2020 303-20
