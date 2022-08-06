CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, to consider adoption of an addendum to the previously adopted Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring Reporting Program pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), and approval of an amendment to General Plan Amendment 21GPA01 for the revised City of Chino Hills 2021-2029 6th Cycle Housing Element.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To consider a proposal to amend the General Plan and adopt the 6th Cycle Housing Element, for the planning period from 2021-2029, pursuant to Government Code Section 65580 et seq.
PROJECT LOCATION: The proposed General Plan Amendment would be effective citywide.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that pursuant to CEQA, the City prepared an Initial Study and Mitigated Negative Declaration (ISMND) for the adopted Housing Element, which was adopted by the City Council on February 8, 2022. The City has reviewed the proposed Revised Draft Housing Element and determined that no new significant impacts would be caused by adoption of the revised draft that have not already been evaluated by the ISMND. Therefore, an addendum to the ISMND has been prepared pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15162 and 15164. Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above-described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to be present at the public hearing. All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Michael Hofflinger, Planning Manager with the Community Development Department at mhofflinger@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2777.
DATED: August 3, 2022
S/ Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 429-22
