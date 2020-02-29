CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 351
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 25, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 351 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 12.40 PARK AND RECREATIONAL FACILITIES USE REGULATION IN ITS ENTIRETY
The Ordinance is repealing and replacing Chapter 12.40 to the Chino Hills Municipal Code (“CHMC”) in its entirety is necessary to enhance regulations regarding the use of parks and recreational facilities.
Ordinance No. 351 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 351 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: February 26, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, February 29, 2020
165-20
