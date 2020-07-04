CHINO AIRPORT - PUBLIC NOTICE

CHINO AIRPORT SOP AD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the County of San Bernardino, Department of Airports, intends to execute a Solicitation of Proposal for hangar and ramp space at the Chino Airport. The Department of Airports has 4,050 square feet of hangar space and 12,812 square feet of ramp space at Hangar B-297 located at the Chino Airport. The Solicitation of Proposal is from July 6, 2020 through August 7, 2020. For additional information, contact Steven Mintle, Real Estate Services, 385 N. Arrowhead Ave., 3rd Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0180. (909) 677-8294.”
Publish: July 4, 2020 Chino Valley Champion 351-20
