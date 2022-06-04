CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on June 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Chino Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider making a recommendation to the City Council regarding the following proposed zoning ordinance:
PL22-0008 (Zone Ordinance Amendment) – A proposed amendment to Chapter 20.09 (Overlay Districts) of the City’s Zoning Code (Title 20) to establish an Infill Industrial Development Overlay District that creates specific development and operational standards and processes for industrial zoned properties located north of Schaefer Avenue. The project is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines.
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Michael Hitz
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to participate and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments may be submitted to planning@cityofchino.org and will be accepted by the Development Services Department through June 20, 2022, at 5:30 pm or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Michael Hitz, Principal Planner at (909) 334-3448 or via email at mhitz@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: June 4, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 302-22
