CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC REVIEW

NOTICE OF PUBLIC REVIEW
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT
2019/2020 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN SUBSTANTIAL AMENDMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a draft Substantial Amendment to the City of Chino Hills 2019/2020 Annual Action Plan has been prepared and is available for review and public comment on the City’s website at www.chinohills.org/CDBG. The proposed amendment is related to use of supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds allocated to the City of Chino Hills through the CARES Act for use in responding to the impacts of COVID-19.
As a means to encourage citizens’ input to the draft 2019/2020 Annual Action Plan Substantial Amendment, copies have been made available for public review at the following sites: 1) Community Services Department, 2nd Floor, 14000 City Center Dr.,Chino Hills, CA 91709; and 2) Chino Hills webste, www.chinohills.org/CDBG. The public review and written comment period begins December 14, 2020 through January 11, 2021. All written comments relative to the draft 2019/2020 Annual Action Plan Substantial Amendment are to be submitted to the City of Chino Hills no later January 11, 2021.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION regarding the draft 2019/2020 Annual Action Plan Substantial Amendment may be obtained from the Community Services Department at (909) 364-2717 or ahernandez@chinohills.org, Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Dated: December 8, 2020
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
December 12, 2020
January 2, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 607-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.