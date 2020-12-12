NOTICE OF PUBLIC REVIEW

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

2019/2020 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN SUBSTANTIAL AMENDMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a draft Substantial Amendment to the City of Chino Hills 2019/2020 Annual Action Plan has been prepared and is available for review and public comment on the City’s website at www.chinohills.org/CDBG. The proposed amendment is related to use of supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds allocated to the City of Chino Hills through the CARES Act for use in responding to the impacts of COVID-19.

As a means to encourage citizens’ input to the draft 2019/2020 Annual Action Plan Substantial Amendment, copies have been made available for public review at the following sites: 1) Community Services Department, 2nd Floor, 14000 City Center Dr.,Chino Hills, CA 91709; and 2) Chino Hills webste, www.chinohills.org/CDBG.  The public review and written comment period begins December 14, 2020 through January 11, 2021.  All written comments relative to the draft 2019/2020 Annual Action Plan Substantial Amendment are to be submitted to the City of Chino Hills no later January 11, 2021. 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION regarding the draft 2019/2020 Annual Action Plan Substantial Amendment may be obtained from the Community Services Department at (909) 364-2717 or ahernandez@chinohills.org, Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Dated:  December 8, 2020

Publish:  Chino Hills Champion

December 12, 2020

                January 2, 2021

Chino Valley Champion 607-20

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC REVIEW

