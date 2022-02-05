CHINO VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT  - NOTICE TO VENDORS INVITING BIDS

NOTICE TO VENDORS INVITING BIDS
Notice is hereby given that the Chino Valley Fire District (hereinafter referred to as District), with an Administrative Office at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, Ca 91709 (hereinafter referred to as Administrative Office), is inviting electronic bids as follows:
Bid No. 2022-02
TRIENNIAL FIREFIGHTER CLASS B UNIFORM REPLACEMENT
The District is currently requesting electronic bids regarding Class B Uniform Replacement. Electronic submissions must be received by 2:00 P.M. on February 23, 2022. Proposers can obtain the Request For Quotation (RFQ) information through the Districts website, at www.CVIFD.org The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive irregularities in any submission.
February 5,, 12, 19, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 69-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.