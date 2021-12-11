CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2021-014

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-014
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CHAPTER 8.18 TO TITLE 8 (“HEALTH AND SAFETY”) OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE, ENTITLED “SPECIFIC REGULATIONS FOR ORGANIC WASTE DISPOSAL REDUCTION, RECYCLING AND SOLID WASTE COLLECTION,” TO ENACT REGULATIONS IN COMPLIANCE WITH SENATE BILL (SB) 1383 FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF MANDATORY FOOD AND ORGANICS RECYCLING, AND RELATED SOLID WASTE AND RECYCLING PROCESSING AND REPORTING.
Ordinance No. 2021-014 is the City’s first step in creating meaningful enforcement measures to comply with Senate Bill 1383 (“SB1383”). SB 1383 mandates that all businesses and residents and multi-family housing have access to recycling programs that capture food scraps, landscaping debris, among other organic waste items. To this end, the Ordinance proposes to utilize a “standard compliance” three-stream collection system to comply with SB 1383.
Adoption of Ordinance No. 2021-014 was approved by the Chino City Council on December 7, 2021 by the following votes:
AYES: Comstock, Pocock, Flores, Lucio, Ulloa.
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: December 11, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 609-21
