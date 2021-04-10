CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NOS. 2021-001 AND 2021-002  

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NOS. 2021-001 AND 2021-002
Ordinance No. 2021-001:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SELECTED PROVISIONS OF THE ZONING CODE (TITLE 20 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE) OF THE CITY OF CHINO. PL20-0045 (ZONE ORDINANCE AMENDMENT).
Ordinance No. 2021-002:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 20.22 OF THE CHINO ZONING CODE REGARDING THE REGULATION OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS FACILITIES ON PRIVATE PROPERTY. PL20-0045 (ZONE ORDINANCE AMENDMENT).
Ordinance Nos. 2021-001 and 2021-002 consist of an amendment to Title 20 (Zoning) of the Chino Municipal Code consisting of modifications and additions to Chapter 20.02 (Interpretation of the Zoning Code). Chapter 20.04 (Residential Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.05 (Mixed Use Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.06 (Commercial Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.07 (Industrial Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.08 (Agriculture, Open Space, and Public Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.11 (Accessory Structures), Chapter 20.12 (Temporary Uses and Structures), Chapter 20.18 (Parking), Chapter 20.21 (Standards for Specific Land Uses), Chapter 20.22 (Telecommunications Facilities), Chapter 20.23 (Administration), and Chapter 20.24 (Glossary).
Ordinance Nos. 2021‑001 and 2021-002 were adopted by the Chino City Council on April 6, 2021 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Lucio, Comstock, Flores
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: April 10, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 171-21
