PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 374
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 28, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 374 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, ADDING "SECTION 2.04.150 VICE MAYOR" TO CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 2.04 AND AMENDING IN ITS ENTIRETY CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE "CHAPTER 2.44, DISASTER RELIEF, SECTION 2.44.120 LINE OF SUCCESSION FOR COUNCIL MEMBERS" TO REMOVE THE USE OF MAYOR PRO TEMPORE AND REPLACE WITH VICE MAYOR AND DETERMINING THAT THIS ACTION IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT
The proposed ordinance would add Section 2.04.150 regarding Vice Mayor to Chapter 2.04, providing that the Vice Mayor has all of the duties and responsibilities assigned to the Mayor Pro Tempore under state and local law and amend in its entirety Chapter 2.44, "Disaster Relief," and Section 2.44.120 "Line of Succession for Council Members" to replace the term Mayor Pro Tempore with Vice Mayor.
Ordinance No. 374 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Johsz, Marquez, Bennett, Moran Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 374 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: September 29, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 512-21
