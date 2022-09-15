Notice is hereby given that personal

property in the following units will

be sold at public auction pursuant

to Sections 21701-21716 of the

California Self-Service Storage

Facility Act. The items to be sold

are generally described as follows:

miscellaneous

personal and household goods.

Dated: 08/31/22

By: Debbie Becker

U-HAUL CO. OF SAN BERNARDINO

891 S. Arrowhead Ave.

San Bernardino, CA 92408

The sale will be conducted at U-Haul

Moving & Storage of Rialto, 2775

West Foothill Blvd., Rialto, CA

92376 on or after the 15th day of

September, 2022, at or after 8:00am

Name Unit #

Roger Rodriguez C076

Malia Girard C144

Teron Coleman D260

Rex Garrison D266

Edgar Castaneda D275

Gilbert Lightburn E302

The sale will be conducted at U-Haul

Moving & Storage at Foothill Blvd.,

16823 Foothill Blvd., Fontana, CA

92335 on or after the 15th day of

September, 2022, at or after 8:00am

Name Unit #

Sandra Figueroa 0016

Patricia Adolphus 0019

Sarah Ramirez 1056

Keyon Sibley 1075

Kaye Brewster 1107

Liliana Gamez 2044

Elyse Kennedy 2077

Dago Castillo 2079

Brandon Rayford 2106

Brandon DeArmas 2117

Roxanna Moreno 2120-21

Phillip Fuerte 2122-23

Rita Williams 2125

Aubrey Ward 2138

Tracy Durham 2159

Otis Bass 2219

Tanisha Jones 2303

Yoon Noh 2332

Billy Jordan 2333

Raymond Licon 2349

Ricky Arrington 2357

Byron Moses 2378

The sale will be conducted at U-Haul

Moving & Storage of Tippecanoe,

1198 East Baseline, San

Bernardino, CA 92410 on or after

the 15th day of September, 2022, at

or after 8:00am

Name Room #

Emily Rodriguez 1004

Johnathon Jenson 1018

Charles Watkins 1023

Perry Galloway 1024

Richard Rogers 1025

Michelle Feliciano 1074

Christopher Braxton 1084

Sharae Murphy 1086

Arias Jackson 1088

Byron Mayberry A002

Andre Dunkins A013

Debra Hernandez A046

Michael Ybarra A050

Shannon Montgomery F008

Samuel Mahan F015

Rachael Aguillar G015

Carlton Joseph Spencer, Jr. G066

Crystal Taylor H009

Robert King H011

Robert King H015

Yvonne Mota H018

Danielle Davis H026

BillRobbAuctions.com

Bond #65067162

Publish 09/03/22 & 09/10/22

Chino Valley Champion 494-22

