Notice is hereby given that personal
property in the following units will
be sold at public auction pursuant
to Sections 21701-21716 of the
California Self-Service Storage
Facility Act. The items to be sold
are generally described as follows:
miscellaneous
personal and household goods.
Dated: 08/31/22
By: Debbie Becker
U-HAUL CO. OF SAN BERNARDINO
891 S. Arrowhead Ave.
San Bernardino, CA 92408
The sale will be conducted at U-Haul
Moving & Storage of Rialto, 2775
West Foothill Blvd., Rialto, CA
92376 on or after the 15th day of
September, 2022, at or after 8:00am
Name Unit #
Roger Rodriguez C076
Malia Girard C144
Teron Coleman D260
Rex Garrison D266
Edgar Castaneda D275
Gilbert Lightburn E302
The sale will be conducted at U-Haul
Moving & Storage at Foothill Blvd.,
16823 Foothill Blvd., Fontana, CA
92335 on or after the 15th day of
September, 2022, at or after 8:00am
Name Unit #
Sandra Figueroa 0016
Patricia Adolphus 0019
Sarah Ramirez 1056
Keyon Sibley 1075
Kaye Brewster 1107
Liliana Gamez 2044
Elyse Kennedy 2077
Dago Castillo 2079
Brandon Rayford 2106
Brandon DeArmas 2117
Roxanna Moreno 2120-21
Phillip Fuerte 2122-23
Rita Williams 2125
Aubrey Ward 2138
Tracy Durham 2159
Otis Bass 2219
Tanisha Jones 2303
Yoon Noh 2332
Billy Jordan 2333
Raymond Licon 2349
Ricky Arrington 2357
Byron Moses 2378
The sale will be conducted at U-Haul
Moving & Storage of Tippecanoe,
1198 East Baseline, San
Bernardino, CA 92410 on or after
the 15th day of September, 2022, at
or after 8:00am
Name Room #
Emily Rodriguez 1004
Johnathon Jenson 1018
Charles Watkins 1023
Perry Galloway 1024
Richard Rogers 1025
Michelle Feliciano 1074
Christopher Braxton 1084
Sharae Murphy 1086
Arias Jackson 1088
Byron Mayberry A002
Andre Dunkins A013
Debra Hernandez A046
Michael Ybarra A050
Shannon Montgomery F008
Samuel Mahan F015
Rachael Aguillar G015
Carlton Joseph Spencer, Jr. G066
Crystal Taylor H009
Robert King H011
Robert King H015
Yvonne Mota H018
Danielle Davis H026
Bond #65067162
Publish 09/03/22 & 09/10/22
Chino Valley Champion 494-22
