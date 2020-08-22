CITY OF CHINO HILLS - AVISO DE  NOMINADOS PARA  PUESTO PÚBLICO

AVISO DE
NOMINADOS PARA
PUESTO PÚBLICO
POR LA PRESENTE SE NOTIFICA que las siguientes personas han sido nominadas para el puesto designado para ser cubierto en la Elección Municipal General que se celebrará en la Ciudad de Chino Hills el martes, 3 de noviembre de 2020.
Para Miembro del Concejo de la Ciudad, Distrito 3 vote por no más de uno:
Art Bennett
Sabir ST Taqi
James W. Gallagher
Tyler Francis Shields
Para Miembro del Concejo de la Ciudad, Distrito 5 vote por no más de uno:
Cynthia Moran
FECHADO: 14 de agosto de 2020
f/CHERYL BALZ, SECRETARIA DE LA CIUDAD
PUBLICAR: Chino Hills Champion
Viernes, 22 de agosto de 2020
Chino Valley Champion 422-20
