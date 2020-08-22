AVISO DE

NOMINADOS PARA

PUESTO PÚBLICO

      POR LA PRESENTE SE NOTIFICA que las siguientes personas han sido nominadas para el puesto designado para ser cubierto en la Elección Municipal General que se celebrará en la Ciudad de Chino Hills el martes, 3 de noviembre de 2020.

     Para Miembro del Concejo de la Ciudad, Distrito 3 vote por no más de uno:

Art Bennett

Sabir ST Taqi

James W. Gallagher

Tyler Francis Shields

     Para Miembro del Concejo de la Ciudad, Distrito 5 vote por no más de uno:

Cynthia Moran

FECHADO: 14 de agosto de 2020

f/CHERYL BALZ, SECRETARIA DE LA CIUDAD

PUBLICAR: Chino Hills Champion

   Viernes, 22 de agosto de 2020

Chino Valley Champion 422-20

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - AVISO DE  NOMINADOS PARA  PUESTO PÚBLICO

